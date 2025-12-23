Deputies looking for thieves who stole $90K worth of copper wire from Entergy facility

HAMMOND - Police in Hammond are searching for thieves who stole $90,000 worth of copper wire from an Entergy facility.

Hammond officers said the thieves cut through a chain-link fence of the storage facility and then took off with "large amounts of spooled copper wire" early Sunday morning.

Anyone with information about the thieves can call (985) 277-5740.