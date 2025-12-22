67°
Gov. Landry announces flags will be at half-staff for four days to remember Jan. 1 attack victims

1 hour 45 minutes 17 seconds ago Monday, December 22 2025 Dec 22, 2025 December 22, 2025 6:26 PM December 22, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Second Line in the Sky memorial for victims of the Jan. 1 terrorist attack in New Orleans

BATON ROUGE - Governor Jeff Landry announced the signing of an executive order to fly flags at half-staff from Jan. 1 through 4 to remember the victims of the New Orleans terrorist attack. 

The executive order entails that the first day of remembrance is dedicated to the 14 people who were killed, the second is to honor the survivors of the attack, the third is to remember the first responders and the fourth is for the community. 

Along with the flag, the governor is asking churches to ring their bells 14 times on Jan. 4 at 3:15 p.m. 

"We will never forget," Landry said. 

