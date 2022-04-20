Carjacking victim gets good news, towing bill taken care of

BATON ROUGE - A bit of hope for a man who got carjacked and kidnapped. The thief crashed his car and ditched it before it was towed, and the victim got the bill.

WBRZ first shared this story a couple of weeks ago. The man, who does not want to be identified, was on the hook for a large towing and storage bill after his stolen car was found and impounded.

Late last year, he was mugged, threatened, hit in the face, carjacked, and kidnapped. The car vanished with the crook who crashed it. The car was found wrecked and it was towed to Larose Towing on January 4. From then until mid-March, the man had no idea where his vehicle was, until a bill arrived in the mail for about $1,800.

"That's just another bill I don't need in my life," he said.

After the story aired, 2 On Your Side was able to connect him with the right people who helped to get his car out of the tow yard.

"I am relieved," he said. "I don't have this bill over my head, I'm pretty much free of all the stress from that."

The storage bill ended up being about $2,600. With the help of Louisiana State Police, his car was released. He says the tow company left out some details.

"And I didn't have to pay anything," he said. "There was some type of paperwork that they didn't complete."

He won't have to worry about that bill and even though the car doesn't start, he got it back. Now he's hoping to move on and is saving up for a new car. In the meantime, he's riding his bike to and from work.

Some generous WBRZ viewers want to help, by putting money toward his future car purchase.

"Whoever that is, I thank them and I will definitely use it to look for a new car," he said.

He hopes this situation doesn't happen to anyone else.