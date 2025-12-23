Latest Weather Blog
National Guard to be deployed to New Orleans through February
NEW ORLEANS - National Guardsmen will be deployed to New Orleans after Christmas and through February to "support law enforcement efforts," officials said Tuesday.
The Louisiana National Guard said 350 guardsmen will be mobilized, including Louisiana soldiers currently serving in Washington, D.C.
Guardsmen will "augment support for the enhanced security zone in the French Quarter for New Year’s Eve, Sugar Bowl, and Mardi Gras events," a press release sent Tuesday said.
“Our Louisiana National Guardsmen are highly trained professionals. Many of them supported law enforcement efforts in Washington, D.C. and are ready to support our home state. We’ve mobilized multiple times this year to support efforts in New Orleans and are ready to do so again for the next two months. We will focus on a uniformed presence to enhance the quality of life of our residents and visitors in partnership with Troop NOLA of the Louisiana State Police and the New Orleans Police Department,” Maj. Gen. Thomas Friloux said.
