Veterans Day events and specials in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Across the United States, appreciative citizens are using November 11 to honor the nation's veterans.

Celebrated each November 11, on the anniversary of the conclusion of World War I, Veterans Day is a national holiday that officially recognizes the sacrifices of the men and women who have previously or are presently serving in the U.S. military.

In south Louisiana, several Veterans Day events are taking place.

Governor John Bel Edwards will honor veterans at 11 a.m. during the dedication of the Never Forget Garden in Louisiana Veterans Memorial Park.

Another event that honors veterans will take place Saturday, as the Southern University Army ROTC program hosts its fourth annual Veterans Day 5k Fun Run & Bike Ride at 7:30 a.m.

In addition to these events, a number of local businesses are demonstrating their support of veterans with specials and discounts on November 11.

A few of these specials and discounts are listed below.

Another Broken Egg Cafe

FREE French toast and coffee for veterans and active-duty military on Thursday, November 11th.

Applebee's

Veterans and active-duty military can select a free meal from a limited menu on Veterans Day. Proof of service required.

BJ's Restaurant

On Veterans Day, all service members can enjoy a complimentary entrée up to $14.95, plus a free Dr Pepper by presenting a military ID or proof of service.

California Pizza Kitchen

On Veterans Day, all veterans or active-duty military personnel will be able to select a free entrée from a special Veterans Day menu including pizza, salads and pasta. Please come in uniform or bring your military ID or other proof of service.

CC's Coffee House

Free tall brewed coffee for all veterans and active military this Veterans Day. (Participating locations only.)

Chicken Salad Chick

Free Chick Special and regular drink on Veterans Day.

Golden Corral

All active and former military members can pick up a free “thank you meal” promotional card that’s good for one free lunch or dinner buffet and beverage throughout November. One promotional card per person.

IHOP

All active duty and veterans are invited to come in and enjoy free red, white and blue Pancakes on Veterans Day, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Insomnia Cookies

Veterans and active military can enjoy a free six-pack in-store with any purchase on Veterans Day (just show military ID in-store to redeem).

Lit Pizza

In honor of Veterans Day, Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys and Lit Pizza have partnered to give free pizzas to the first 25 veterans at every Lit Pizza location in Louisiana.

Logan's Roadhouse

On Veterans Day, all active-duty and retired U.S. military personnel are invited to enjoy a free meal from the American roadhouse menu in honor of Veterans Day. This offer is available 3 p.m.-6 p.m. at all Logan’s Roadhouse restaurants nationwide.

Menchie's Frozen Yogurt

On Veterans Day, all veterans and military personnel with a military ID or proof of service will receive a free six-ounce frozen yogurt any time of day. Show a valid ID or be in uniform to receive.

Olive Garden

This Veterans Day, Olive Garden is offering veterans and active-duty service members a free entree from a special menu. All entrees include Olive Garden’s famous breadsticks and choice of soup or salad

Wendy's

Wendy’s nationwide are offering a free small breakfast combo with valid military ID on Veterans Day. No purchase is necessary.

Wienerschnitzel

On Veterans Day, Wienerschnitzel is offering a free chili dog with a small fry and a small Pepsi to veterans and active-duty service members. Bring your military ID or dress in a uniform.

Zaxby's

At participating locations only, on Veterans Day, get free boneless wings for all current and former military members.