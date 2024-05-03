70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Amite River having debris removed and being de-snagged after 55 years of buildup

5 hours 42 minutes 41 seconds ago Friday, May 03 2024 May 3, 2024 May 03, 2024 4:17 PM May 03, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Brittany Weiss

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Debris has been accumulating in the Amite River for 55 years, which is why the waterway is being de-snagged and removed of debris.

Trending News

So far, a lot of ground has been covered in Livingston Parish with out 14 miles left to clear. Livingston Office of Emergency Preparedness Director Chris Anderson says crews have already tackled the Petite, Amite and Old Rivers.
Anderson, and many others, want to avoid a repeat of the Flood of 2016.
"That's the number one goal with Livingston Parish is we want to make sure that we try to minimize the flooding and get the debris out of the water," Anderson said.
All the debris pulled from the water goes to a DEQ approved burn site. A monitoring company makes sure the debris is collected and weighed correctly.
The debris that's in the water is the only thing being removed by contract. The parish says it's happy with the results thus far and knows there is more work to do to hopefully help the area drain better.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days