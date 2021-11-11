Southern University Army ROTC program hosts annual Veterans Day 5k Run, Bike Ride

BATON ROUGE - The Southern University Army ROTC program is hosting its fourth annual Veterans Day 5k Fun Run & Bike Ride, Saturday, November 13 at 7:30 a.m.

The event is designed to honor local veterans in support of the university’s Military Appreciation Day.

"There are over 19 million veterans in our country, most of who have stood on the shoulders of parents, grandparents, and comrades. It gives great pleasure to be a part of such a prestigious group of individuals," said Lt. Col. David Marshall Jr., professor of military science. "This event is a way to say thank you to all that have served and provides the opportunity to mold and groom our students to be leaders and the future of our U.S. Armed Forces."

According to a Wednesday news release, the run and bike ride will begin at the jaguar battalion headquarters, followed by a tailgate for all veterans at the J.W. Fisher Hall before the football game against Jackson State University.