Veteran's roof repaired after 2 On Your Side report
BATON ROUGE - A WWII Veteran is resting peacefully under a new roof after she contacted 2 On Your Side for help dealing with the contractors that installed it.
Lillian Hoover, who is 99-and-a-half years young, has lived in her Southdowns home for decades. She had her roof replaced in 2020 by V&V Roofing. A couple of years later, an air conditioning repair person was in her attic and noticed damage to her roof decking. It looked like someone had stepped through the decking in several places.
Hoover went back and forth with the company, asking for repairs, before calling 2 On Your Side. After the report aired March 5, the community stepped up to help Hoover. More than a dozen roofing companies offered to put a new roof on her home.
A roofing team from Premier South fixed Hoover's roof over the weekend and found more trouble spots than were originally expected.
Hoover says she feels really good knowing that there is so much generosity in her community.
