Syndey Berzon tosses gem, LSU softball beats Arkansas 1-0

BATON ROUGE - The LSU softball team picked up a much-needed win over Arkansas on Sunday, 1-0.

Sydney Berzon pitched seven shutout innings, allowing just three hits and striking out six Razorbacks.

LSU's Ciara Briggs brought home the only run of the game on an RBI double in the fifth inning.

After losing two out of three games this weekend, the Tigers finish SEC play at 12-12. LSU (36-13 overall) finishes the regular season with a series against Liberty starting Friday at Tiger Park.