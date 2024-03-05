Veteran looking for help resolving roofing troubles

BATON ROUGE - A woman's house has holes in it and after getting no where with the company that installed it, a couple of her friends contacted 2 On Your Side for help.

Lillian Hoover has lived in her Southdowns home for decades. In 2020, she had her roof replaced by V&V Roofing. A couple of years later an air conditioning repair person was in her attic and noticed damage to her roof decking. It looked like someone had stepped through the decking in several places.

"I didn't know until the air conditioning man went up there," she said.

Hoover is a WWII veteran. She's 99 and a half year's young and says that all she wants is her roof fixed so she doesn't have to be exposed to the elements.

She presented the issue to a couple of her friends, who contacted V&V roofing and asked for repairs to be made. Paul Smith says his friend needs to be protected.

"In some of the pictures here it shows there's nails coming through the tar paper which indicates they just, they nailed the shingles into nothing," Smith said.

The roofing company tells 2 On Your Side that it's been in conversations with Hoover, but because it has not been determined if this damage was already existing when the roof was installed or if it happened during the installation or afterwards, they have been unable to reach a final solution. A company representative says that V&V Roofing offered Ms. Hoover the opportunity to replace the shingles on her roof at no charge, out of good faith, and she declined. The company says that it appears Hoover was after money.

Smith and Hoover say the response from V&V is not accurate.

"Ms. Hoover has never been after any money, what she's after is a roof that's solid, that will protect her and her house," Smith said.

Smith also says the company should have inspected the roof decking first. Hoover and her friends are asking for repairs to be made so she can have a solid roof over her head.