Venue damaged during hurricane still in disrepair; bride wants money back

LAPLACE - A woman says her wedding venue was damaged during the hurricane last year. After moving her wedding date twice, Yada Vedol says the venue still hasn't made repairs and now she wants a refund so she can put that money toward a new venue.

Vedol got engaged in August 2018, but it's been an ordeal getting to the altar.

"I have paid in full for a wedding that was supposed to be done last year," she said.

Her original wedding date was last September, scheduled a week after Hurricane Ida hit. Many homes and businesses were damaged and flooded in LaPlace. Vedol says she got four feet of water in her home and her wedding venue, Choice the Event Place, was damaged as well.

Vedol had to call all of her guests and tell them her new wedding date would be in April 2022.

"I was like, you know what, all of what's going on I'll just change my wedding date," Vedol said.

During those late months, Vedol was focused on rebuilding her life. But she says the venue did not. Vedol started visiting the venue weekly to check on the progress. She says there wasn't any. Meanwhile, she said the venue was saying they could still have their wedding there in April.

Vedol said inside the venue, plastic sheets hung from the ceiling to the floor, there were missing walls, and large sections of ceiling tiles missing. Still hopeful, Vedol says she moved her wedding date again, this time to June.

Unfortunately, Vedol says she didn't see any progress being made, and a few weeks ago says she started asking for a refund.

"If you all know that you all are having a problem with your insurance company and stuff like that, let me know and just give me my money back so I can find another venue," she said.

Tuesday, 2 On Your Side called Choice the Event Place to ask about the damage to the building and Vedol's refund. The person who answered the phone said they couldn't discuss and didn't answer our questions.

Vedol says she's filed a report with the Better Business Bureau and went to see the sheriff. She says she learned through the sheriff that her venue canceled her event and banned her from the property.

"And just took my money," she said.

In Vedol's contract, various items say there are "no refunds," but one section says "Choice reserves the right to cancel any event and refund all monies paid due to problems that arise in the coordination of the event."

Vedol is still hoping for her refund, but in the meantime has moved her wedding date again to July and a new venue. Through her experience, Vedol says she met a handful of other people who have had issues with their event and the damaged venue. One of them spoke with 2 On Your Side and is also looking for a refund.