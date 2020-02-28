64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Vandals smash windows, burglarize 41 vehicles at Notre Dame Seminary in New Orleans

1 hour 56 minutes 6 seconds ago Friday, February 28 2020 Feb 28, 2020 February 28, 2020 11:38 AM February 28, 2020 in News
Source: WWL-TV
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS - A total of 41 vehicles were broken into overnight at New Orleans' Notre Dame Seminary in Broadmoor.

According to WWL-TV, these break-ins mark the latest incident in a string of similar occurrences that New Orleans police are working to eradicate. 

Sarah McDonald, a spokeswoman for the Archdiocese of New Orleans said the break-ins occurred around 4:45 a.m.

McDonald said video surveillance captured the crimes and the footage has been turned over to the New Orleans Police Department.

So far, none of the burglarized victims have reported anything stolen. 
 
 

  

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days