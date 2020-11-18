Vacuum truck works to remove debris from drainage area Wednesday

DENHAM SPRINGS - A vacuum truck spent a few hours Wednesday sucking out debris from drainage pipes at a busy Livingston Parish intersection.

The truck was stationed at Hwy 16 and Lockhart Road in Denham Springs. The $340,000 machine was purchased with funds generated from a one-cent sales tax a couple of years ago. That same tax was renewed by voters on November 3 for another 15 years.

"This is just one of those examples of what that one penny afforded us the opportunity to do," said Parish President Layton Ricks. "It's been utilized a lot since we bought it."

The same area where the truck was Wednesday, has been a frequent problem spot during heavy rain. In July 2019, 2 On Your Side spoke with people living in the area who experience high water. Ricks says the last few storms this year have caused street flooding in and around the Hwy 16 and Lockhart Road intersection.