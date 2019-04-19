Vacant duplex fire ruled arson

BATON ROUGE - Fire investigators are saying a vacant duplex fire that happened on Avenue A was set intentionally.

Firefighters arrived at 9871 Avenue A just after 7:00 p.m. Thursday night to find smoke coming out of the building. The fire was contained to a single room.

BRFD is estimating a total loss of $25,000. The fire is still under investigation.