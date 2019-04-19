62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Vacant duplex fire ruled arson

1 hour 17 minutes 42 seconds ago Thursday, April 18 2019 Apr 18, 2019 April 18, 2019 10:48 PM April 18, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Fire investigators are saying a vacant duplex fire that happened on Avenue A was set intentionally.

Firefighters arrived at 9871 Avenue A just after 7:00 p.m. Thursday night to find smoke coming out of the building. The fire was contained to a single room.

BRFD is estimating a total loss of $25,000. The fire is still under investigation. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days