Utility claims company does 'bare minimum' to make repairs after pole falls on house

DENHAM SPRINGS - A woman's home damaged by an AT&T transformer has been repaired months after it fell through her roof.

Christine Sloan contacted 2 On Your Side late last year. A Penske truck driving through her neighborhood in Denham Springs ran into a wire pulling it down and a couple of utility poles in the process. One of the poles fell onto her roof creating a large hole.

Sloan filed a claim with Sedgwick, AT&T's claims company, that same day. Soon after her claim for repairs was denied. When 2 On Your Side got involved her claim was reopened and settled earlier this year for about $4,800. The award was only enough to patch the roof, which is now two different colors.

"It's fixed, thankfully, but it is two different colors," said Sloan.

The job also appears to have been rushed and remains unfinished. A portion of her eave is unpainted and the shingles are not even.

"They could have done a whole lot better than what they did," she said. "It's going to be really hard, I believe, to sell my house with two different color roofs."

Sloan says AT&T nor the claims company came to take a look at her house and to this day have left the damaged line with exposed wires and cables in the grass.

"The line still being up like that, every time the kids see a big truck come through they run inside, everyone's scared even my neighbors," said Sloan.

She wanted her roof fixed and fears if she hadn't reached out to 2 On Your Side she'd still have a problem. While she's thankful there is no longer a hole in her roof, she's shocked that the response wasn't better.