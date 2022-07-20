86°
Utah dismantles LSU in 2nd Round of NIT

Monday, March 19 2018
Source: WBRZ Sports
By: Michael Cauble

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - The LSU Tiger basketball team never stood a chance against a red hot shooting Utah club that buried the Tigers under a barrage of three-point shots en route to a 95-71 victory in the second round of the NIT.

Utah connected on 14 of 27 three point attempts that helped the Utes race out to a twenty point lead in the first half.  LSU would chip away at that lead, but never seriously threaten to make it a tightly contested game.

LSU was led by Tremont Waters who posted 19 points on six of sixteen shooting. Skylar Mays poured in 16 points, Aaron Epps had 12 and Randy Onwasor rounded out LSU's double digit scorers with ten.

Utah had even scoring with five players in double figures, led by Sedrick Barefield with 17 points.

LSU finishes the season with a 18-15 record, 8-10 in SEC play.

The Tigers will lose seniors Duop Reath, Aaron Epps, Randy Onwasor and Reed Vial.

