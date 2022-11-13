Unsolved Thanksgiving murder is driving one family to help others

BATON ROUGE - One family affected by gun violence is working to turn their grief into generosity by helping others who have lost loved ones due to violent crime.

On Saturday, Jonathan Thomas stood at the apartment complex off Gayosa Street where his brother was murdered last Thanksgiving.

“Thanksgiving is supposed to be a time of joy and happiness and family, but you know, Thanksgiving for us will never be the same," Thomas said.

Justin Henry's family has dealt with the grief of losing their brother since Nov. 25, 2021.

“My brother's murder is unsolved. We have no idea who killed him, who murdered him, who took him away from us,” Thomas said.

A number of open-ended questions about Henry's case have left Thomas and his family with heavy emotions. Turning their tragedy into triumph, the family is supporting others who have lost loved ones due to gun violence.

Justin Henry has four children. In honor of them, his family delivered boxes of food to four families struggling for a Thanksgiving dinner.

“I never thought that I would be there. The pain, the sounds," said Sharon Todd Dundy, who lost her son Robert Dundy Jr. on May 3, 2022, after he was murdered on North Harrells Ferry Road.

"Today is a blessing," Dundy said.

“We share the same grief. Two different situations, but we lost somebody to gun violence,” Thomas said.

Thomas says the community needs to step up and do its part to help enforcement and decrease gun violence in the area.

“I think it starts with community. People have to not be afraid to speak out and step forward when they see something,” he said.