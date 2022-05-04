St. Gabriel man found shot to death on North Harrells Ferry Rd Monday afternoon

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a homicide after finding a man shot to death along North Harrells Ferry Rd early Monday afternoon.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 25-year-old Robert Dundy Jr., of St. Gabriel, was found in a ditch around 12:40 p.m.

Anyone with information should call (225) 389-4869.