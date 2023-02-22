69°
United Cajun Navy helps provide more than $1M worth of supplies to Turkey, Syria

2 hours 52 minutes 20 seconds ago Tuesday, February 21 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Bess Casserleigh

BATON ROUGE - As the people of Turkey and Syria grapple with yet another deadly earthquake, here in Louisiana the United Cajun Navy is doing what they do best.

Members have been sorting through hundreds of boxes of donations, handpicking items to make the nearly 7,000 mile journey to Turkey.

"When you lose everything, sometimes you need the basic essentialsa bottle of water, some shoes, a jacketso that's what we're doing," United Cajun Navy founder Todd Terrell said. 

After experiencing three earthquakes and several aftershocks, nearly 50,000 people are dead and millions are without homes.

It's the largest disaster the United Cajun Navy has ever helped with, and the support has been just as big.

"Between us and the partner organizations, we've sent almost $1.5 million worth of supplies. We'll have a final count later today, but I know as of last night, it was about 65,000 jackets, about 1,500 tents, a couple of semi loads of diapers, baby food, all kinds of stuff."

However, it's not the groups first venture into international aid. Terrel says the group was involved when Russia invaded Ukraine last year, but he says this type of charity is different from their usual rescue operations.

"This comparing to other disasterswe may not be physically on the ground pulling people out of the rubble, but everyone knows we've got the supplies."

The supplies will be trucked to Houston where they will be flown out in the next few days.

If you'd like to make a donation, please visit the group's Amazon wishlist here.

