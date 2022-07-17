88°
Latest Weather Blog
Unidentified woman killed in hit-and-run crash in Covington overnight; State Police asking for public's help
COVINGTON - State Police are looking for information about a hit-and-run crash overnight that killed an unidentified woman in St. Tammany Parish.
Troopers said the crash happened shortly after 2:40 a.m. Sunday on US Hwy 190 northbound, near Judge Tanner Boulevard in Covington. It claimed the life of an unidentified woman.
Police found the victim in the roadway of US Hwy 190 with severe injuries. She was transported to a hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. Her cause of death is still under investigation by the St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office.
Trending News
The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information related to the incident or the unidentified victim should contact Louisiana State Police Troop L at (985) 893-6250.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Sports2-a-Days: Southern Lab Kittens
-
Sports2-a-Days: Madison Prep Chargers
-
Baton Rouge community remembers football legend Jimmy Williams
-
McMahon expects LSU guard Adam Miller back on the court in coming...
-
LSU women's basketball assistant Bob Starkey looking to enhance the programs trajectory