U-High grad missing in the Bahamas after going overboard during boat ride

BATON ROUGE - A newly graduated University Lab School student was reported missing in the Bahamas after he went overboard during a nighttime boat ride.

The teen, identified as 18-year-old Cameron Robbins, graduated just days ago and was on a trip with other grads at a resort. Students and parents gathered at the U-High campus late Thursday morning, forming an impromptu prayer circle.

Robbins is well-known at the Lab School, having started his education there more than a decade ago.

"A 13-year kid here at U-High," the director of Lab School, Kevin George, told WBRZ. "That's a special kid that's been here throughout his entire educational career. He's an athlete, great kid, great smile, great head of hair. Just one of the kids you're so proud of when they cross the stage."

Robbins went overboard sometime Wednesday night, and the boat stayed in the area for hours while the Coast Guard searched. Private vessels were also involved in the search, they said.

Officials said Robbins jumped from a boat near Athol Island, which is northeast of Nassau. Video obtained by WBRZ appears to show Robbins swimming alongside the boat while a life preserver floats in the water nearby.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force said it is investigating claims that Robbins leapt into the water on a dare.

WBRZ contacted the U.S. embassy in the Bahamas, which confirmed there was an ongoing search but could not provide any further details.

The trip that brought Robbins to the Caribbean islands was not sanctioned by U-High.

“It’s just a really emotional time for us right now,” George said. “Just trying to send up our prayers and give our support.”

This is a developing story.