Tyre Golmond - Fans' Choice Athlete of the Week 2

This week's Fans' Choice winner really was a no doubter, when you think about it. 3 rushing scores and 1 receiving touchdown to go with them. But maybe Denham Springs running back Tyre Golmond did enough just by taking the field. Denham Springs High School is still vacant, still coming back each day from the flood damage. When Tyre and his teammates hit the turf on Friday night, football may have bene the easiest thing they've done this year.

"I had to get the crowd going," Tyre said, "make the best out of it."

Tyre did just that, making the best out of a bad snap on the third play of the game, racing 42 yards for the first of many points in the game. His head coach Dru Nettles put Tyre in that place, just in case a situation like that happened.

"He's a special kid," Nettles explained. "Perfect attendence, great attitude, ready to go to work. You need a guy you can count on in that situation."

"I thought it was going to go bad," Tyre said. "I'd have to make something out of nothing, so I saw the hold and I just hit it."

"It is what it is," Nettles said, "things can always be worse, as bad as they may be you make the best of it. As for Tyre, he handled the ball there, bad snap there, got his first touchdown, with the ball in his hands and space. He's a special kid. He helped the kids relax. I was very proud of our team coming out to play and play well under those circumstances."

And those circumstances have made this team grow up in a gurry, but also come together as one. It's a testimony to players like Tyre who understand their new roels in the community.

"I know I have to grow up fast," Tyre said, "because I have people looking. I have to be a role model."

"He's a great leader," Nettles said. "They'll follow a guy who's there putting in the work every single day."