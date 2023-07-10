Ty Floyd selected 38th overall by Cincinnati Reds

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU right-handed pitcher Ty Floyd was selected Sunday night in the MLB Draft Competitive Balance Round A (38th pick overall) by the Cincinnati Reds.

With Floyd’s selection, it marks the first time LSU has had three players drafted prior to the second round. LSU right-hander Paul Skenes and centerfielder Dylan Crews were selected No. 1-2 overall earlier Sunday night. LSU signee Blake Mitchell was taken 8th overall by the Kansas City Royals.

The native of Rockmart, Ga., was voted to the 2023 College World Series All-Tournament Team, as he made two starts and recorded 27 strikeouts in 13.0 innings while limiting opponents to five runs on seven hits and a .156 batting average.

His record setting outing in Game 1 of the College World Series Finals vs. Florida, working 8.0 innings and allowing three runs on eight hits with one walk and a career-high 17 strikeouts. The 17 Ks represented the most by an LSU pitcher in a CWS game and it tied the CWS record for most strikeouts in a game prior to extra innings.

Floyd posted a 7-0 record on the year with a 4.35 ERA in 91.0 innings, recording 37 walks and 120 Ks. Floyd finished No. 4 in the SEC in strikeouts (120) and No. 5 in the league in opponent batting avg. (.208), and his strikeouts total (120) placed him No. 12 in the nation.