Two workers taken to hospital after reported gas explosion at Geismar plant; one in serious condition

1 hour 17 seconds ago Thursday, September 19 2024 Sep 19, 2024 September 19, 2024 11:13 AM September 19, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GEISMAR - Two people were taken to the hospital with burns after a reported hydrogen gas explosion at a chemical plant, officials said Thursday.

The explosion happened at the Chevron plant on La. 30 on Thursday around 8:30 a.m. Officials said no hazmat teams were called and it appeared the scene was under control with no danger to the public. 

Airmed was called to transport the two victims to Baton Rouge General. According to a Baton Rouge General spokesperson, one of the fire victims is in serious condition with 15 percent burns. Another is in good condition with two percent burns and will be discharged to continue treatment with outpatient care. 

As of around 9:40 a.m., the fire was fully extinguished and no off-site impacts were reported aside from brief road closures around the plant while officials responded.

According to officials, the plant was shut down for the day and workers were bussed off-site.

