Two teens arrested after armed robbery at Donaldsonville liquor store

DONALDSONVILLE — Two teenagers were arrested after an armed robbery at a Donaldsonville liquor store.

The two teenagers, 16 and 17, were booked Wednesday night on armed robbery charges after Ascension Parish Sheriff's deputies responded to an armed robbery at LA-1 Discount, a liquor and smoke shop near Bayou Oaks Drive.

The robber reportedly entered the store with a handgun and demanded money. An employee told deputies that the robber took $800 and fled the scene.

Later that night, deputies took one of the teens into custody, where he reportedly admitted to the armed robbery. Deputies then reportedly learned about a second teenager involved as an accomplice. Both suspects were arrested and booked on armed robbery with a firearm and illegal possession of a firearm by a minor.