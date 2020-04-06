Two teenagers killed in crash early Monday morning

BATON ROUGE – Two teenagers from area schools were killed in a crash early Monday morning.

In a letter to the school community, Catholic High identified one of two teens killed as McCall Chustz. Another teenager, a student at Parkview Baptist High School, was also killed in the crash. They were not identified.

“Please pray for the Chustz family during this devastating time, along with all of his friends at Catholic High who are suffering,” school administrators wrote to parents Monday.

The school shared a prayer in its message; It’s included at the end of this story.

The deadly crash was one of three that occurred early Monday, leaving a total of four people dead. The three wrecks were unrelated and happened across the greater Baton Rouge area.

Investigators did not release information about the crash involving the two teenagers, but of the three wrecks, only one was reported as killing two people: A fiery crash on LA 93 in West Baton Rouge. State Police said the driver of a Jeep lost control, drove off the roadway and crashed into a tree near Rosehill Drive.

Prayer shared by Catholic High:

We begin in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit, Amen.

Lord God, almighty Father, you made the cross a sign of strength for us and marked us as yours in the sacrament of the resurrection. May our brother McCall, whom you called your son on earth, enter the kingdom of peace and light, where your saints live in glory.

God, our strength in adversity, our comfort in sorrow, grant peace and consolation to McCall’s family and all who mourn his loss.

We pray for all of those within the Catholic High community who called McCall a friend, a student, and a Catholic High bear.

Grant each of us the wisdom, grace and insight to be supportive of all in our time of need. Help us to be instruments of your comfort and compassion. May McCall always remain in our hearts as a beloved child of God and may the angels of God come to take him to paradise where there are no tears, no suffering, no pain, no death.

We ask all this through Christ our Lord, Amen.

Ametur Cor Jesu. Loved be the heart of Jesus.