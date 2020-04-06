Police: 4 killed in 3 separate crashes across capital area Monday morning

BATON ROUGE - State police are investigating separate crashes that left four people dead early Monday morning.

The first crash happened around 2 a.m. on I-10 near the Whiskey Bay exit. Police say 48-year-old Judy McClellan of Marianna, Florida was driving westbound when her vehicle apparently struck a barrier. McClellan and her passenger survived the crash and stepped out of the vehicle, but the car was hit by a pick-up truck and pushed into McClellan.

McClellan was pronounced dead at the scene. Both her passenger and the driver of the truck were taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

A second crash happened shortly afterward on LA 93 in West Baton Rouge Parish. Investigators say a Jeep Wrangler ran off the roadway near Rosehill Drive and crashed into a tree. The vehicle caught fire, and two people were later found dead inside.

Authorities are still working to identify the two victims.

The final crash happened shortly before 5:30 a.m. on Joor Road, near Greenwell Springs Road, in East Baton Rouge. Police say a pedestrian was crossing the street when he was struck and killed by a vehicle.

Investigators suspect the pedestrian was impaired at the time.

All three crashes are still under investigation.