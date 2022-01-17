Latest Weather Blog
Two St. Helena murder suspects caught in Tangipahoa Parish after police chase led to car wreck
AMITE - Two murder suspects were caught by authorities after leading deputies on a chase into Tangipahoa Parish before wrecking their vehicle.
St. Helena Parish Sheriff's deputies were searching for 25-year-old Tyrone Henderson and 24-year-old Percy Lee III as suspects in a murder on Horseshoe Road in St. Helena Parish.
According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies tried to stop the vehicle on Bennet Road in Amite and the car took off.
St. Helena deputies said the murder suspects were in the car when it crashed on Puleston Road. Deputies said one suspect received minor injuries and the other received major injuries.
Federal marshals captured 23-year-old Dedrick Henderson Thursday and booked on charges related to the Dec. 21 killing. He was booked on charges of first-degree murder and first-degree armed robbery.
