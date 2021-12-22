Pair of suspects wanted in rural shooting that left homeowner dead

(left to right) Tyrone Henderson and Dedrick L. Henderson

AMITE - Deputies are looking for two "armed and dangerous" suspects after an overnight killing St. Helena Parish.

St. Helena Parish Sheriff's deputies said the shooting happened around 5:20. The victim who was killed was not identified, but the department said that person lived at a home on Horseshoe Road where the shooting happened.

On Wednesday, the sheriff's office identified a pair of men suspected in the killing: 25-year-old Tyrone Henderson and 23-year-old Dedrick Henderson. Both are said to be armed and dangerous.

Horseshoe Road is off Hwy. 16 between Montpelier and the western side of Amite on the other side of the parish line in St. Helena Parish.