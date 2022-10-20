72°
Latest Weather Blog
Two people airlifted to hospital after train struck vehicle in Tangipahoa Parish
AMITE - Two people were take to a hospital by helicopter after a train collided with an SUV along a rural highway.
Authorities said the crash happened around 1:30 p.m. along U.S. 51 south of Amite. Two people were inside the vehicle when it was struck and were believed to be seriously hurt.
Trending News
No other details surrounding the crash were immediately available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Person badly hurt after being hit by 18-wheeler on O'Neal Lane Thursday...
-
New solar-powered parking meters slowly being installed in downtown BR
-
Abusive mom fled with kids to Baton Rouge after handcuffed teens escaped...
-
Son of woman killed in murder-for-hire plot played in a football game...
-
Cowboy helped authorities wrangle horses after crash on I-12