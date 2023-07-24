88°
Two pedestrians hit, killed in separate crashes in Livingston and Ascension parishes

By: Logan Cullop

Two pedestrians were killed in separate car crashes early Monday morning. 

According to State Police, 41-year-old Sarah Berteau was walking along LA-935 near Roddy Road in Ascension Parish around 1 a.m. when she was hit by a car from behind. She died at the scene. 

Troopers said 39-year-old Candace Linder was walking along LA-1024 in Livingston Parish with another person around 3:30 a.m. Both people were hit by a car from behind. The pair were taken to a hospital where Linder died. 

State Police said both Berteau and Linder were both wearing dark clothing when they were hit. 

