Two officers arrested amid corruption investigation at BRPD; news briefing set for Thursday evening

BATON ROUGE - A pair of police officers were arrested Thursday, just hours before a news conference where BRPD is scheduled to discuss corruption at the department.

Watch the BRPD briefing live here at 5:30 p.m. Thursday

BRPD is poised to address the accusations of wrongdoing months after WBRZ first reported on allegations that an officer was trading sensitive information to a drug dealer. The officer at the center of those allegations, Richmond Barrow, was arrested Thursday alongside Wade Hill, another officer at BRPD.

Video taken Thursday showed both men escorted to a jail transport in handcuffs. The arrests come a day after WBRZ learned that Barrow had resigned from the department.

Barrow was scheduled to have an administrative hearing Wednesday prior to his resignation.

The agency said it plans to discuss "Internal Affairs Investigations and Administrative matters" at the briefing scheduled to start around 5:30 p.m. Thursday