Two men die from hypothermia in Louisiana during winter storm

SHREVEPORT — The Louisiana Department of Health confirmed two winter storm-related deaths on Sunday.

The parish coroner stated that two men in Caddo Parish died from hypothermia related to the winter weather. Their ages are currently unknown.

According to LDH, alcohol consumption can increase the risk of hypothermia by causing blood vessels to dilate, increasing heat loss. Alcohol also reduces the shivering response, which is the body's natural way of producing heat.

Signs of hypothermia include shivering, slurred speech or mumbling.

Local warming shelters have opened up around the state to provide residents with a safe place to stay as the weather passes over.

