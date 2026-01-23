66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Local warming centers open to public in preparation for winter storm

1 hour 45 minutes 42 seconds ago Friday, January 23 2026 Jan 23, 2026 January 23, 2026 1:33 PM January 23, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Due to the upcoming winter weather this weekend, several warming centers are opening their doors to the public for residents in need. 

Ascension Parish: 

-Lemann Center at 1100 Clay Street in Donaldsonville will open on Saturday at 3 p.m.
-River Region Art Gallery at 320 E. Ascension Street in Gonzales at 5 p.m.

East Baton Rouge Parish:

-Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library at 9200 Bluebonnet Boulevard 
-East Baton Rouge Parish Library Main Branch at 7711 Goodwood Boulevard
-Fairwood Branch Library at 12910 Old Hammond Highway
-Greenwell Springs Road Regional Branch Library at 11300 Greenwell Springs Road 
-Jones Creek Regional Branch Library at 6222 Jones Creek Road
-The Salvation Army at 7361 Airline Highway
-St. Vincent de Paul at 220 Saint Vincent de Paul Drive
-Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center at 4000 Gus Young Avenue

Tangipahoa Parish: 

-Brown's Chapel Missionary Baptist Church at 70427 Martin Luther King Drive in Tangipahoa
-Amite Community Center at 101 West Chestnut Street in Amite
-Independence Police Department at 580 West 5th Street in Independence 
-Camp Living Waters at 21230 Living Water Road in Loranger. A van transporting residents will depart at 2 p.m. on Sunday from the Racetrac on Highway 190 in Hammond.

Tangipahoa warming centers will open on Sunday at 5 p.m.

Check back here for updates as more warming centers are announced. 

Click here to see which capital-area school districts and universities have announced closures.

Learn about more closures here.

Learn more about this weekend's winter weather from the WBRZ Storm Station here.

