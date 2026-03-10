Plaquemine officials say that residents' higher utility bills are result of January's extended freeze

PLAQUEMINE — City officials in Plaquemine say that residents' higher utility bills this month are a result of January's extreme cold weather.

On Tuesday, the city said it received several calls about higher bills. They explained that the bills soared because heating systems in many homes and businesses ran much longer than normal, resulting in increased electricity and natural gas usage.

"Because of the higher demand during the cold weather, fuel adjustment costs from our power and gas suppliers also increased, which is reflected on utility bills for that billing period," officials added in a statement. "Please know that the City does not set or profit from these fuel adjustment costs."

The city of Port Allen offered a similar explanation to its customers, explaining that there was a 60% increase in gas costs during the freeze.