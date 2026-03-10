Latest Weather Blog
Plaquemine officials say that residents' higher utility bills are result of January's extended freeze
PLAQUEMINE — City officials in Plaquemine say that residents' higher utility bills this month are a result of January's extreme cold weather.
On Tuesday, the city said it received several calls about higher bills. They explained that the bills soared because heating systems in many homes and businesses ran much longer than normal, resulting in increased electricity and natural gas usage.
"Because of the higher demand during the cold weather, fuel adjustment costs from our power and gas suppliers also increased, which is reflected on utility bills for that billing period," officials added in a statement. "Please know that the City does not set or profit from these fuel adjustment costs."
The city of Port Allen offered a similar explanation to its customers, explaining that there was a 60% increase in gas costs during the freeze.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Memorial services announced for former LSU tight end William Frederick Truax III
-
Kentwood cattle farmer builds TikTok following by keeping it real
-
2 Your Town Wearin' of the Green: Krewe of Just Having Fun...
-
Southeastern Police looking for woman who stole purse, pocketbook, multiple credit cards
-
Baton Rouge native joins cast of 'Baywatch' reboot
Sports Video
-
WATCH: French Settlement wins first girls hoops championship in more than six...
-
Demario Davis signs with Jets, Saints sign Etienne
-
Ice cold: LSU baseball loses rubber match to Sacramento State
-
The bats are alive: LSU baseball smashes past Sacramento state
-
LSU has 15 former players on preliminary rosters for 2026 MLB Spring...