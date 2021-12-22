60°
Two killed in collision involving small plane, paraglider
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - Two people were killed Tuesday morning when a small plane collided with a paraglider outside of Houston, according to CNN.
The single-engine Cessna 208 crashed shortly after colliding with a paraglider outside of Fulshear, just west of Houston.
There was one person aboard the plane and one person using the paraglider; their identities have not been released at this time.
The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the collision.
