60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Two injured during early morning shooting incident in north Baton Rouge

3 hours 15 minutes 18 seconds ago Wednesday, November 27 2019 Nov 27, 2019 November 27, 2019 5:24 AM November 27, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE – Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say two people were injured during a shooting in north Baton Rouge, early Wednesday morning.

Around 12:15 a.m., officials responded to a reported shooting within the 3900 block of North Foster Drive.

Two victims were found with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident is under investigation and additional information will be released as it is provided by officials. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days