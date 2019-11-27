60°
Two injured during early morning shooting incident in north Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE – Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say two people were injured during a shooting in north Baton Rouge, early Wednesday morning.
Around 12:15 a.m., officials responded to a reported shooting within the 3900 block of North Foster Drive.
Two victims were found with non-life-threatening injuries.
The incident is under investigation and additional information will be released as it is provided by officials.
