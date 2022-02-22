Two films shot in Louisiana up for Academy Awards

BATON ROUGE- Louisiana is no stranger to movies being filmed in the state. Some of those movies have been on the winning end of an Oscar, and this year may be no different.

Entertainment experts spoke to WBRZ about local ties to this year's Academy Awards.

"Louisiana is very unique in that it has a very diverse pallet of location. So whether you're looking for any town, USA, big city, we can do it," one industry veteran said.

Now, it's time to see if the films can win big. Two movies filmed in east Louisiana are up for Oscars.

"Mudbound, and of course Logan, which is the latest installment of the Wolverine series."

Mudbound, starring Mary J. Blige, follows racial struggles post-WWII. It's up for four awards.

Logan is up for Best Adapted Screenplay.

"I think it's a testament of what we've built over the last couple of years: an industry that is confident in Louisiana."

It's not just the state's backdrop that reels filmmakers in. It's the local crews that work here.

"Their tendency is to want to hire as many locals as possible, and so we're always looking for really skilled, qualified crew base to add to our already deep-qualified crew base."

And these crews stay busy. More that sixteen film projects are underway in Louisiana right now, including a Bonnie and Clyde-based movie, The Highwaymen, that recently filmed in Donaldsonville.

Greyhound, a movie starring Tom Hanks, is also in the production stages with the majority of the film being shot on the U.S.S. Kidd.

This means that local ties to the Oscars may not end this year.

Other movies filmed in Louisiana that have won Academy Awards include Ray, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Beasts of the Southern Wild, and Dallas Buyers Club... to name a few.