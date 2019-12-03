Two dozen students won't return to Lee High next semester after bathroom boxing videos surface

BATON ROUGE - Twenty-four students at Lee Magnet High School won't return to the sought-after school in 2020 after school officials became aware of videos showing boxing matches in bathrooms.

"Back in late August, September, me and my friends were sitting around talking and someone said they had [boxing] gloves," student Thomas London Jr. said. "They asked if we would like them to bring the gloves and we said 'yeah' and after practice we started playfighting."

Dozens of students were involved, either participating or watching, according to some of the students.

"Twenty kids from the football team and a couple of regular students," London said.

Some of those involved say the boxing started earlier than this fall and that others not involved knew it was happening.

"During our summer workouts," senior football player Isaiah Ross said. "Then some freshman kept it going through the school year."

As of Tuesday afternoon, Ross had filled out paperwork to voluntarily withdraw from Lee High. Most of the two dozen students involved also chose to go that route, avoiding additional disciplinary action.

School administrators spent much of Tuesday meeting with parents of the involved students. School system authorities met late Tuesday afternoon to discuss disciplinary action, according to the school system spokeswoman.

The school system released a brief statement to WBRZ Tuesday evening:

"Lee High School and The East Baton Rouge Parish School System are investigating a series of incidents involving 24 students at Lee High."

It's unclear what final disciplinary action the school system will take when it comes to the two dozen students.

Ross and London describe the videos as horseplay and nothing more than boys being boys.

Worried parents interviewed Tuesday said they recognize that the school system has rules, but argue what's happened in this case might be too steep.

"I don't condone what they were doing," Thomas London Sr. said. "But it was child's play and I don't think it's something their future should be affected by."