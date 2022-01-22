45°
Two brothers in custody after fatal double shooting in Thibodaux

Saturday, January 22 2022
By: Emily Davison

LAFOURCHE PARISH - Two brothers are in police custody after a fatal double shooting Friday night in Thibodaux.

The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested murder suspect Terrione Thomas, 26, on Saturday afternoon. He faces two charges of second-degree murder without a bond.

Thibodaux police officers arrested Timothy Thomas, 38, earlier Saturday. He was booked for one count of accessory after the fact of second-degree murder.

The shooting happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. at a business on St. Charles Street. It claimed the lives of 47-year-old Alvin Turner and 70-year-old Linda Johnson.

Investigators say Terrione Thomas was involved in a verbal dispute with Turner during a private party at the establishment.

Terrione Thomas reportedly left the scene, returned with a gun, and proceeded to shoot at Turner, ultimately killing him.

Johnson was also struck by gunfire during the shooting. She sustained fatal injuries.

The case remains under investigation.

