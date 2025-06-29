Two arrested in domestic shooting, husband brought to hospital with gunshot wound

BATON ROUGE — A man was brought to a hospital after being shot in the leg during a domestic dispute on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's deputies responded to a domestic incident between a husband and wife on Pascagoula Drive around 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Sources said that during the dispute, a gun accidentally went off and the man was shot in the leg.

EBRSO said both the husband and wife were arrested on domestic abuse charges.

WBRZ is searching for more information regarding what led up to the shooting.