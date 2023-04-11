Tuesday PM Forecast: scattered showers next two days

A storm system will cross the Gulf of Mexico this week. Periods of rain and coastal flooding will result. This storm may resemble a tropical system but will not possess enough of the characteristics to be labeled as such. No matter the classification, the impacts to the area would not change.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy skies will continue into the nighttime hours and a spotty shower is possible. Lows will be in the upper 50s with northeast winds of 5-10mph. As a storm system gets closer to the area on Wednesday, scattered showers will be possible beneath mainly cloudy skies. There will be a better chance for rain farther south and east of Baton Rouge. Some locations north and west of the city may miss rain entirely. A washout is not expected. Highs will be in the low 70s with an increasing east wind of 10-15mph.

A ***COASTAL FLOOD WARNING*** is in effect for areas surrounding Lake Maurepas and Lake Pontchartrain until 7am Thursday. Flooding of between 1 and 3 feet above ground level will be possible. Numerous roads may be closed. Low lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure may be inundated. Some shoreline erosion may occur. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth.

Up Next: Periods of rain will continue Wednesday night into Thursday as the storm system moves across the area. Brief downpours will be possible with event total rainfall amounts of an inch or two north and west of Baton Rouge to three or four inches south and east of Baton Rouge. No more than nuisance street flooding is expected from the rain. However, persistent east winds due to the slow-moving nature of the storm system could cause higher than usual tides and water inundation of one to four feet for east facing shorelines along the tidal lakes and coast. Clearing is expected later Thursday. Friday will be partly sunny and warmer with highs in the low 80s. The break will be brief as a cold front will send another quick hit of showers and thunderstorms through the area on Saturday.

