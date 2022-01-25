Tuesday PM Forecast: Rain is out, staying cool for the rest of the week

TONIGHT & TOMORROW



After a grey and gloomy day, the clouds and showers are finally beginning to clear out out the area.



Overnight, a re-enforcing front will drive in more chilly air, once again dropping temperatures into the low and mid 30s. Locations north of Baton Rouge could briefly touch the freezing mark.



Wednesday will feature plenty of sunshine with a breezy north wind.





LOOKING AHEAD



Overall, quiet weather is expected all the way through the weekend. Another weak front will quietly move its way through on Friday, possibly sparking up a stray shower but most if not all will not get anything. This front will once again bring a wind shift, and another round of chilly air for the weekend. Friday night lows will be in the upper 20s and low 30s.





-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton





