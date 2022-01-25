48°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Tuesday PM Forecast: Rain is out, staying cool for the rest of the week

6 hours 36 minutes 42 seconds ago Tuesday, January 25 2022 Jan 25, 2022 January 25, 2022 4:38 PM January 25, 2022 in Weather
By: Meteorologist Jake Dalton

TONIGHT & TOMORROW

After a grey and gloomy day, the clouds and showers are finally beginning to clear out out the area.

Overnight, a re-enforcing front will drive in more chilly air, once again dropping temperatures into the low and mid 30s. Locations north of Baton Rouge could briefly touch the freezing mark.

Wednesday will feature plenty of sunshine with a breezy north wind.



LOOKING AHEAD

Overall, quiet weather is expected all the way through the weekend. Another weak front will quietly move its way through on Friday, possibly sparking up a stray shower but most if not all will not get anything. This front will once again bring a wind shift, and another round of chilly air for the weekend. Friday night lows will be in the upper 20s and low 30s. 



-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton

