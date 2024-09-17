Tuesday PM Forecast: morning fog possible ahead of sticky, warm afternoons

On Wednesday, an upper level ridge will start to take foot across the southern United States. This feature will stunt the already small rain chances and keep temperatures above average with highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 70s.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Leftover showers and thunderstorms will diminish after nightfall. While skies will temporarily clear out, some low clouds or even patchy fog may develop near dawn. Low temperatures will be muggy in the low 70s. Wednesday will be partly sunny with just a spotty, afternoon shower or thunderstorm. High temperatures will get into the low 90s and you will feel the humidity.

Up Next: Despite rain chances drying up, it will still feel tropical during the final days of astronomical summer. In fact, by the end of the week and the beginning of the weekend, highs could be pushing the mid 90s with feels-like temperatures approaching 100 degrees. Skies will be mainly clear. Early on, it is looking rather toasty on Saturday afternoon in Tiger Stadium as LSU hosts UCLA. Stay tuned to the Storm Station for the LSU Kickoff Weather Index later this week. The remainder of the weekend will be rain free with highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 70s.

The Tropics: Disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the central tropical Atlantic are associated with the remnants of Gordon. This disturbance is forecast to interact with a non-tropical low to its north while moving north-northeastward at 5 to 10 mph during the next couple of days. Environmental conditions could become more conducive for redevelopment later this week, and a tropical depression or storm could form by this weekend while the system moves slowly northward over the central subtropical Atlantic.

