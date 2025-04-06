64°
Residents of Iberville Parish gathered for the 15th annual Swamp Life Expo on Saturday
GROSSE TETE — Residents gathered for the 15th annual Iberville Parish Swamp Life Expo Saturday to celebrate their heritage and history.
The event was free and allowed the community to explore the traditions and heritage of Iberville Parish while highlighting the Atchafalaya River and Basin.
Attendees enjoyed a day filled with food, music and interactive activities from hand-carved wooden paddles to canoes and painting.
"Everything out here is free. That's the other important thing there, everything at the Swamp Life Expo is free for the community," Iberville Parish President Chris Daigle said.
Though the event is usually held in October, this year it was held in April due to renovations to the North Iberville Visitors Center.
