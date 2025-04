Deputies looking for runaway 16-year-old last seen in Hammond

HAMMOND - Tangipahoa deputies are seeking the public's assistance with locating a runaway juvenile who was last seen Friday.

Liberty Golden was last seen leaving a group home on Patti Road. She is described as 5-foot-4, white female who was last seen wearing a gray or mint green hoodie with black biker shorts and Croc shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact deputies at 985-902-2031.