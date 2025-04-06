'Hands Off' demonstration held at State Capitol in protest of President Trump's policies

BATON ROUGE - Over a hundred people gathered at the Louisiana State Capitol for the "Hands Off" demonstration in protest of President Donald Trump's policies as well as Elon Musk Saturday.

Speakers included former lieutenant governor Mitch Landrieu, Congressman Cleo Fields, former vice chair of Public Service Commission Davante Lewis and speakers from advocacy groups such as Indivisible Baton Rouge and 10,000 Women Louisiana.

Lewis, who removed from his position after calling Governor Jeff Landry an "asshole" on social media, said "there's a war on our democracy."

"In this moment, we are not going to sit by and be silent," Lewis said. "We are going to stand up, we're going to fight back and we're going to to let them know this is our land too."