Tuesday PM Forecast: keeping it cool to end Carnival Season

Carnival Season ends with a chill in the air. Look for high temperatures to nudge up a few degrees each afternoon through Thursday.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Some high clouds will be in the mix overnight, but not enough to have a significant impact on the forecast. Expect low temperatures to bottom out in the upper 30s and low 40s. Some patchy frost cannot be ruled out north and east of Baton Rouge. After the chilliest morning of the week, a subtle warming trend will begin. Aside from a few high clouds, more sun on Wednesday will result in high temperatures pressing on the upper 60s.

Up Next: Thursday will begin with low temperatures in the mid 40s followed by high temperatures in the low 70s. Warming will be somewhat limited by increasing clouds through the day, thickening ahead of the next rainmaker. A storm system moving across the Gulf of Mexico will spread some showers or light rain across the area late Friday into early Saturday. Given the expected track of this system, it does not currently pose a threat for heavy rain or thunderstorms. So, there may not be a danger to outdoor plans but wet weather could put a damper on some events such as LSU Baseball. Rain is expected to end early Saturday as a cold front pushes through.

Temperatures may reach their high early Saturday and fall during the afternoon hours. Ultimately, it will get quite chilly with lows well into the 30s on Sunday morning and then Sunday afternoon will be in the low 60s with a lot of sun.

Josh

