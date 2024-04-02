Tuesday PM Forecast: big changes come behind a cold front tonight

A cold front will clear the area overnight, dragging away unseasonable warmth and humidity. Another long stretch of tranquil, pleasant weather will take shape beginning on Wednesday.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Lingering showers and thunderstorms will wrap up early tonight. Behind a cold front, winds will shift out of the northwest and pick up to 10-15mph. Skies will clear rapidly, humidity will drop and temperatures will fall about 2-3 degrees per hour into the low 50s by daybreak. Wednesday will feature ample sunshine. Cool air advancing into the region will fight the daylight and keep afternoon temperatures from rising beyond the low 70s. You will notice a stiff northwest breeze of 15-25mph with occasional gusts to 30mph.

Up Next: Sun will remain for the final two afternoons of the workweek with high temperatures in the mid 70s, each day a little warmer than the previous. Clear nights will be slightly cooler than average with Thursday and Friday beginning in the upper 40s.

Temperatures will continue to warm into the upcoming weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday have a shot at hitting 80 degrees. At the same time, clouds will begin to thicken as well. Saturday will have high clouds filtering the sun at times, while Sunday will take more of a mostly cloudy appearance to skies. Rain is not expected to be an issue. However, rain chances do look to return by Monday and Tuesday of next week as a frontal system stalls to our west with some waves of energy moving through the upper levels of the atmosphere. Rain aside, even thick clouds could be a viewing issue for those looking ahead to the solar eclipse. Stick with the Storm Station as we watch the skies so you can look beyond!

