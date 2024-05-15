Highway crews to try again next week to remove I-10 bridge over I-12

BATON ROUGE — State highway crews will try again this Monday night to remove an old overpass over the eastbound lanes of Interstate 12.

The effort to remove the bridge at the I-10 / I-12 split last weekend failed because of equipment problems.

Monday night about 10 p.m., crews will divert I-12 traffic onto I-10 toward Essen Lane. The construction team needs to remove the overpass so it can build another one at the same spot, but higher and longer.

The road is scheduled to reopen at 5 a.m. Tuesday.

If the weather is bad, the work will be pushed back one day.

When completed, the new bridge will carry I-10 over I-12's eastbound lanes and make it easier for motorists on both highways to exit at College Drive. As it is now, I-10 traffic has about a mile to cross two lanes of traffic to reach the exit.

The work should be completed by this time next year. More information is available at www.collegeflyover.com